Yesterday brought the tragic news that Paramount Pictures has delayed three of their most anticipated feature films from this until 2022 with the Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick moving to May 27, 2022 and Mission: Impossible 7 now set for September 30, 2022. The third of course is the highly anticipated Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the gross-out comedy franchise. Previously scheduled to debut in theaters on October 22, the sequel will not arrive on February 4th, 2022, just in time for Valentine's Day. To mark the occasion fo the delay, franchise star Johnny Knoxville took a can of spray paint to update one of the billboards for the film.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO