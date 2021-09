With the women’s basketball season right around the corner, the Mississippi State coaching staff looks to finally be settling in for Nikki McCray-Penson in year two. The coach has filled two more staff positions on Friday afternoon as the Bulldogs are hiring former Eastern Michigan recruiting coordinator Malikah Willis to the staff for the same position. The former Iowa player has already spent over 10 years in the profession bringing some vast experience to the Bulldog staff.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO