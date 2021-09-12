CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cat fell from the upper level to the club level at a Miami Hurricanes’ game, and was caught on an American flag by fans

By Andrew Bucholtz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of strange things that sometimes happen in the stands at stadiums, but what went on at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during the Miami Hurricanes’ game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers was well beyond the norm. A cat somehow fell from the upper level of the stadium to the club level, but fortunately was caught by fans standing under it who had an American flag and spread that out as a landing place.

