CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lookout Landing Podcast 167: One Game Back in the Wild Card Hunt!

By EvanJamesAudio
Lookout Landing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back with another hot, spicy episode of the lookout landing podcast. This week is particularly exciting for several reasons. First off, the Mariners are done playing the Houston Astros until next season (unless we meet our dreaded rivals in the American League Championship Series of course). Secondly, because after defeating the pitiful, husk of a baseball team that is the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners sit with an identical 77-64 record to the Oakland As, and are a single game out of the second wild card spot. Obviously the competition both within the division from the As and from the rest of the league remains stiff, with critical series against the Red Sox on the horizon. But the biggest topic for todays episode ponders the question you, the fans, have been clamoring about for some time: IS IT JULIO TIME? Kate brings her wealth of Julio specific expertise to the discussion, as we approach all angles, pros and cons of promoting the best prospect in the organization to the big leagues for a playoff chase. We also dig a bit into some of the existing and upcoming holes in the roster, and some interesting names of potential future Mariners to fill said holes. We talk briefly about the short stop and starting pitcher markets, but ultimately lament the high risk nature of such endeavors as it pertains to the Mariners.

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/21: Gleyber Torres, Jose Siri, and Chris Paddack

An exciting win against the Red Sox, highlighted by a dominant Logan Gilbert performance and Mitch Haniger go-ahead home run, brings the Mariners within two games of a wild card spot. Second game of the series tonight at 7:10. Let’s do this. In Mariners news... The ACL Mariners are having...
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

Painting the AL wild-card picture: Can the Oakland A’s get back into a top spot?

The A’s are into the final month of the season scrambling for their playoff lives. Oakland emerged from Labor Day weekend 3.5 games out of the second willd-card spot in the American League and sit fifth in the wild-card race overall. It wasn’t that long ago that a division title seemed easily in reach.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Lookout Landing Podcast#Mariners#The Houston Astros#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Red Sox
batonrougenews.net

Mariners, one game out of wild card, face Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners, the team with the longest postseason drought in the four major professional sports, are just one game out of the American League's second and final wild-card berth. Tom Murphy hit two home runs Friday night as the Mariners (77-64), seeking their first playoff berth since 2001, defeated...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is a train: Mariners lose to NL’s worst team, 7-3

When the Mariners got out of Houston, scraping a win out of the series, many Mariners fans breathed a sigh of relief to be done with the Astros and Baby’s First Ballpark. This Arizona series was supposed to be a reprieve from the slings and arrows suffered at the hands of the deplorable Astros before heading into a tough series against Boston. Instead, after barely eking out a win last night, the Mariners blew this game on a day when every other Wild Card competitor won, losing big to the NL’s worst team, 7-3. (Nota bene: Arizona would be MLB’s worst team, except this win catapults them in front of the hapless Orioles, who lost both games of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays today despite leading well into the seven-inning contests. Baltimore just really wants another first-round pick to complement their shiny new Adley, I guess.) Some reprieve this is. Sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is a train, and sometimes the bright object in the sky is a foul ball that’s about to bonk your team mascot on the head.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners break hearts, cede ground

With seemingly everything on the line, with the ever-present threat of the city’s perennially-winning football team overshadowing this scrappy little club looming large, and with a heavy advantage on their side, the Mariners found a way to lose. There’s still time to be wrong—this team has been declared dead more...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/10/21: Julio Rodríguez, Jerry Dipoto, and Hunter Renfroe

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball. Cade Marlowe officially has a 20/20 season. J.J. Cooper of Baseball America wrote about Julio Rodríguez’s fantastic season and how it stacks up in minor league history. The Modesto Nuts are working to contain a COVID outbreak within the...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/11/21: Harry Ford, Mike Montgomery, and Chris Sale

Good morning everybody! With the Mariners sitting just one game back of the second wild card spot, here’s what’s happening around baseball. The Mariners bullpen just keeps on giving. Here’s some video of Harry Ford’s first professional homer. Meanwhile, Julio continued his tear in Double-A Arkansas and is now hitting...
MLB
Lookout Landing

9/13/21: Open Game Thread

Despite dropping their last series to the woeful D-Backs, the Mariners are alive, barely, in the Wild Card race. That could all change if the bats remain sleepy through this Red Sox series, as Boston is a team that can stack some serious runs, and the Mariners’ once-stout rotation has been...wobbly, lately. Tonight the Mariners open the series by sending rookie Logan Gilbert to the hill against Boston’s power-heavy lineup. Good luck, Log Ness Monster.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Series Preview: Red Sox (81-64) at Mariners (77-66)

After dropping a series to the worst team in the AL (and the worst team in baseball, coming into the series), the Mariners face off against a decidedly more stout opponent in the Boston Red Sox, who lead the Mariners in the Wild Card race by three games. The Mariners could help themselves out in this series, or they could shovel ever more dirt on their razor-thin playoff hopes after dropping a series to the worst team in baseball at playing on the road this season, seriously, guys, what the hell.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners make Monday feel like Friday, win 5-4 over Red Sox

We’re used to Red Sox games at T-Mobile (née Safeco) being a one-sided affair both on the field and off of it, as the Boston faithful who have somehow washed ashore three thousand miles away from their hometown team take over the park, washing out Mariners’ fans gentle blues and greens with baked bean-red. But even after a disappointing series loss against one of baseball’s worst teams this weekend, the Mariners made tonight feel like a Friday night in Safeco, equalling if not exceeding the Boston fans in number and outdoing them in cheers and chants as the two teams slugged it out for better position in the Wild Card race. They did so despite some shaky offensive performances—again—and despite Paul Sewald, their rock, getting dinged for a couple of runs, and despite having a rookie pitcher on the mound—in fact, you could say, because of it.
MLB
chatsports.com

Game 145, Red Sox at Mariners – Baseball as Comedy

The Mariners have a team OBP of .301, and thus have a real chance to have a sub-.300 OBP and be in the thick of a playoff chase. This is the fundemantal incongruity that we’ve all been dealing with for the past 5 months. We can worry about the future, we can lament the loss of a key free agent pick-up on the M’s playoff odds, we can wonder what to make of Jarred Kelenic’s struggles, or we can laugh and clap. It’s time to laugh and clap. The M’s are not a great baseball team. They don’t really look like a *good* baseball team most of the time, and that’s the reason why they’re in historical territory for wins above their expected (ie.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/16/21: Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, and Luis Rengifo

Hello everyone! Let’s get to some links for this Thursday morning. The Mariners have agreed to a multi-year extension with 710 ESPN Seattle on an exclusive radio broadcasting rights contract. Around the league... Sounds like Seattle likely won’t have to face Mike Trout for the rest of the season. The...
MLB
Lookout Landing

The Mariners’ heartless lineup has caught up with them

Some of the challenge in critiquing this Seattle Mariners roster has been that expectations were so low. A club expected to contend for nothing more than a top-10 pick instead is still grasping at the embers of a Wild Card flame in mid-September. It’s pleasing in an intellectual sense, but when viewing Seattle as a contender in contrast to the teams they’re jockeying with, the limitations that have undone the M’s all season are clear. Their lineup simply does not match up with that of a contender, and nowhere does it glare through more obviously than in the top and heart of their order.
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Fateful 8th dooms Mariners, who fall 3 games back in wild-card chase

With the temperature dropping to 60 degrees in the eighth inning of a game that was over three hours old, there was the feeling of fall at T-Mobile Park. And with almost all of the announced crowd of 19,887 standing and screaming in anticipation of every pitch from Drew Steckenrider to Kyle Schwarber in the eighth inning, it gave a different and somewhat foreign feeling of fall as in ‘fall baseball’ where every little thing moment matters and the outcome could be monumental or detrimental to your season.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Haunted right field at T-Mobile park giveth, taketh, Mariners lose 8-4

The right field corner at T-Mobile Park is an odd little place, with its Grandma’s Attic-esque corner and jigsaw puzzle shape. With no bullpen or batter’s eye garden, right fielders at T-Mobile are subject to the cheers and boos of the crowd with little buffer zone, sometimes literally having to get up close and personal with fans as they try to track balls into the right field corner.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy