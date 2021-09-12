Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cherry and central Sheridan Counties through 645 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Wild Horse Butte, or 16 miles south of Hay Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Rushville, Clinton, Big Hill, Billys Lake, Morgan Lake, Lone Butte, Irwin, Highway 27 crossing the Niobrara River, Smith Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road, Highway 250 crossing the Niobrara River, Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Shell Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Rock Hill, Bayonne, Intersection of Highway 27 and Mills Road and Intersection of Highway 87 and Antelope Road. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 88 and 120. Highway 250 between mile markers 19 and 48. Highway 61 between mile markers 188 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH