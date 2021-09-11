CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Through My Bible Yr 1 – September 11

wels.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBible reading based on Psalm 55 (NIV84) For the director of music. With stringed instruments. Amaskil of David. [a]. and revile me in their anger. the terrors of death assail me. 5 Fear and trembling have beset me;. horror has overwhelmed me. 6 I said, “Oh, that I had the...

wels.net

Comments / 3

inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
persecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
elizabethton.com

Sometimes it’s hard to see that God is at work in our lives

Dear Rev. Graham: The Bible’s filled with many good things, but what’s hard to believe are sensational stories about the creation of the world in only seven days, the parting of the Red Sea, or Noah’s Ark and the great flood. God certainly doesn’t do these things in the presence of people today. And if these stories are not true, then it could be that what is told in the same book about Jesus is also not true. — D.T.
Hays Post

Fr. Kulandai: A change in country, but not in my religion

I grew up in a village in India. We lived about ten kilometers from the big city. I was the youngest of five children. It was nice being the baby of the family! My dad was a farmer. We grew rice, vegetables and flowers. We would have to get up early in the mornings and collect everything to take to market.
Kingsport Times-News

'Truth About God' is a valuable resource

At one time, it probably seemed like most of your family and everyone around you from your next-door neighbors to the mailman to the lunch lady knew and believed in God. Lately, it seems like less and less people are committed to a local church, and even less seem to be interested in a personal relationship with Jesus.
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Community Bible Study is ready for in-person Bible study

After last year’s “virtual” Bible study on Zoom, Community Bible Study, the international, non-denominational Bible Study with two classes in Estes Park, is ready to meet in-person again when classes start the second week of September. “But,” explains Robbi Telfer, Evening class Teaching Director, “we’re ready to pivot back to...
