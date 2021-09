After 2005, Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega noticed that the importance of a dark date in modern U.S. history was fading. “After a while, it was almost like any other day for a lot of people — but it is still very recent for us,” Vega said. “Especially during times that are pretty tough, it is important to remember these things and how strong we are.”

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO