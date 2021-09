Despite Colorado City being on a 21 game losing streak prior to September 10th and the Bearcats being a big favorite any coach will tell you that every victory is tough. Any number of things can go wrong and countless hours go into making sure that it doesn’t. Add in your head coach and athletic director unable to make the game and things could have gone very bad. Luckily for Ballinger that Coach Marvin Wilson and the rest of the coaches were able to get the young men on the field to execute the gameplan to perfection. Run the ball and stop the run seemed to be the mantra of Ballinger early and often.

BALLINGER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO