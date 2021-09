Today marks the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 and with it, comes a lot of emotions. Children of some of the victims are coming forward with stories of loss, hope, and resilience. Some celebrities are revealing how they narrowly avoided falling victims to the tragedy themselves, like Mark Wahlberg who actually held tickets to the doomed Flight 93 at one point. Earlier today, Robin Roberts shared a powerful prayer for the Anniversary episode of “Good Morning America” all about forgiveness, keeping faith, and moving forward, together, as a unified country.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO