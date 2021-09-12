Smallest Horse In The World Follows Rescue Dad Around And Gives Him Love (Video)

From a viewer’s perspective, watching wild animals perform in movies might seem like a whole lot of fun, but for the animals themselves, the reality is often quite the opposite. Animals used in entertainment are subject to the worst forms of “training” to get them to perform unnatural tricks and feats. In order to make sure the perfect take and shot are achieved, animals may be starved or abused so they have no other choice but to comply.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO