CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Smallest Horse In The World Follows Rescue Dad Around And Gives Him Love (Video)

By wizkalila
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - Pea is the world's smallest horse and he is only 16 and a half inches! How's that for fun sized? Peas was born a dwarf, and he had difficult beginnings. He was so small he could not even reach his mother's udder. His legs were not in ideal shape and his overbite concerned vets, he was on track to be put down. Until! A kind human drove across country to save him and call him her own.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

The Smallest Horse In The World Sits At... The Dinner Table? | The Dodo Little But Fierce

The smallest horse in the world can't stop following his rescue dad around, he even tries to follow him to work!. Special thanks to Faith for sharing Peabody's story with us, you can check out more of her work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/faithfulminis and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Faithfulminis. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
ANIMALS
InspireMore

World’s Cutest Video Captures Baby Miniature Horse Chasing Human Around.

From baby shoes to miniature food, smaller versions of everything are proven to be insanely cute. In case you need more proof, we present to you… a miniature horse!. In a YouTube video posted by a user called Animal Guy, we meet what has to be one of the most precious creatures ever. Wanting to play with the baby horse, the person filming starts to run around, causing her to chase him. We absolutely adore the sound of her tiny hooves hitting the concrete floor!
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescued From Life in Hollywood, Then a Dismal Roadside Zoo, Joe the Chimp Finally Gets His Freedom! (VIDEO)

From a viewer’s perspective, watching wild animals perform in movies might seem like a whole lot of fun, but for the animals themselves, the reality is often quite the opposite. Animals used in entertainment are subject to the worst forms of “training” to get them to perform unnatural tricks and feats. In order to make sure the perfect take and shot are achieved, animals may be starved or abused so they have no other choice but to comply.
ANIMALS
WMNF

Founder of Florida Wild Horse Rescue Center Recalls Lifelong Love of Horses

Diane Delano—founder of the Wild Horse Rescue Center, a Webster, Florida facility that rescues, rehabilitates, and finds new homes for wild horses—recalls in a “Talking Animals” interview growing up amidst a family of horse lovers, and she started riding at age three. This was in the Catskills, where Delano says,...
WEBSTER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Pea#Faith#French
hamlethub.com

Give Horses a Second Chance at Life: Attend the Starry Night Gala to Benefit Rising Starr Horse Rescue

Starry Night Gala: "Hitch Your Wagon to a Starr" on September 25, 2021 from 5:30 - 10:00 pm to benefit Rising Starr Horse Rescue. Enjoy an evening with America's horses. Start your experience off with a Champagne hello in the barn and meet the horses in need. (see why we do what we do). Then journey to our amazing indoor arena transformed into a glittering ballroom (entertainment and fun along the way ) Enjoy amazing food, live music with the Bad Dogs, dancing, an open bar, and a live auction by our auctioneer Dr. Bill Bradley!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer. AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.
RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy