Smallest Horse In The World Follows Rescue Dad Around And Gives Him Love (Video)
- Vote - Pea is the world's smallest horse and he is only 16 and a half inches! How's that for fun sized? Peas was born a dwarf, and he had difficult beginnings. He was so small he could not even reach his mother's udder. His legs were not in ideal shape and his overbite concerned vets, he was on track to be put down. Until! A kind human drove across country to save him and call him her own.cheezburger.com
