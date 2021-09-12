Tailgating at LSU's first home game a much needed distraction from Hurricane Ida cleanup
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many fans, tailgating at LSU game was the perfect distraction from the long road to recovery from Hurricane Ida. “Today’s just kind of a getaway, you know get away from everything and clear my head, come sit in Death Valley with a hundred thousand something with my closest friends,” LSU fan Chris Waguespack, who had some storm damage to his home, told WAFB.www.wafb.com
