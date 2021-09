Waxahachie ISD is seeing mixed trends in enrollment of dual credit courses at the high school level. According to data David Averett, assistant superintendent of secondary learning, provided to the WISD Board of Trustees on Monday, there has been an increase in enrollment between 2020-21 and 2021-22 in seven dual-credit courses while there has been a decrease in seven.

