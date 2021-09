In its home opener, the Fort Payne volleyball team took losses against Southside-Gadsden, Plainview and Sand Rock, respectively, at Fort Payne High School on Thursday night. The Wildcats took a 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) loss to Southside in their opening match. Cooper Garrett tallied seven kills with six assists and three blocks, Natalie Hotalen added eight assists and five digs, and Anna Banks chipped in nine digs and Madisyn Hill seven. Lily Jackson finished with four digs and three kills and Sophie Beason had four kills and two blocks.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO