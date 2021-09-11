Remembering 9/11: Gov. Kathy Hochul Proposes Legislation To Make National Guard Members Veterans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — To mark 20 years since 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to make sure National Guard members are considered veterans. As she issued a citation honoring members of the guard for their service during and after 9/11, the governor said some of them are not eligible for support services and federal benefits because they were called to duty by a state emergency order and not federal activation.