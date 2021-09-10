BleauLive Presents 90’s Pool Party and Concert 9/25/21
Fontainebleau Miami Beach announces the most exciting pool party and concert of the year! 90’s kids should prepare for a weekend bash hosted by 93.9’s Mack In The Morning featuring nostalgic performances from Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, a lively DJ set from Ryan Cabrera and more. A very limited number of weekend packages and event tickets are available for purchase.www.soulofmiami.org
