Miami Beach, FL

BleauLive Presents 90’s Pool Party and Concert 9/25/21

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFontainebleau Miami Beach announces the most exciting pool party and concert of the year! 90’s kids should prepare for a weekend bash hosted by 93.9’s Mack In The Morning featuring nostalgic performances from Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, a lively DJ set from Ryan Cabrera and more. A very limited number of weekend packages and event tickets are available for purchase.

