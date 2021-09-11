CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, OR

Three-alarm fire destroys barn near Gaston; 1 person arrested

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGASTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested after interfering with firefighters while they battled a large barn fire near Gaston, according to Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. Just before 4 a.m., Gaston Rural Fire District responded to a barn fire on Northwest Kiacut Road. Crews said they saw flames from about a mile away and upgraded the fire to a second-alarm fire. Due to the rural location and no fire hydrants available, water tenders were called out to shuttle 3,000 gallons of water from the closest fire hydrant and dumped into portable tanks.

www.kptv.com

