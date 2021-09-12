CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Sunday, Minnesota Needs Strong Performances at DE, Kicker, and in The Secondary

By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 5 days ago
It’s almost here, folks. Our Minnesota Vikings start their season on the road tomorrow at noon against the Cincinnati Bengals. I imagine he wants to win every game, but Mike Zimmer must really want this one. He was their DC for years. What do we need to do to win? For the Vikings to be successful, they’ll need to get pressure off the edge, nail their field goals, and contain Cincinnati’s strong collection of receivers.

