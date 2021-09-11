HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ballyhooed Huskies live up to billing in runaway win over Cox Mill

CONCORD -- One of the teams that many expect to challenge for a state title came to town Friday night. And, boy, did it look the part. Cornelius Hough stormed into Cox Mill Stadium and used a lethal combination of speed, power and team-wide talent to handle the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Chargers, 48-7, in a game that was played with a running clock over the last quarter because of the state-mandated "mercy rule."