Concord, NC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ballyhooed Huskies live up to billing in runaway win over Cox Mill

By C. JEMAL HORTON
Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD -- One of the teams that many expect to challenge for a state title came to town Friday night. And, boy, did it look the part. Cornelius Hough stormed into Cox Mill Stadium and used a lethal combination of speed, power and team-wide talent to handle the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Chargers, 48-7, in a game that was played with a running clock over the last quarter because of the state-mandated "mercy rule."

independenttribune.com

