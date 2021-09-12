1-Year-Old Baby Left to Die in Hot Car After Mother Is Gunned Down

Six members of the same Florida family have died from coronavirus complications in less than a month, the Palm Beach Post reports. “I was in their ears almost every day. ‘You’ve just got to do this,’” said Lisa Wilson, who said she lost her uncle, grandmother, and several cousins to the virus. “I’m beating myself up. Should I have pushed harder?” she was quoted telling the newspaper. Her 48-year-old uncle was the first to succumb to the virus in late August, followed days later by her 89-year-old grandmother, who left behind nine children. Three more cousins died in the days that followed, with the most recent death, 44-year-old Trentarian Moreland, coming on Sunday. All six had reportedly decided not to get vaccinated, but Wilson said her uncle made clear he regretted that decision after his health deteriorated in the hospital. “‘Tell all of our family to get vaccinated. It’s horrible. It hurts,’” she recalled him saying as he struggled to breathe.

