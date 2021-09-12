1-Year-Old Baby Left to Die in Hot Car After Mother Is Gunned Down
A 1-year-old baby in Orlando, Florida, was found dead in a scorching hot car after her mother was gunned down nearby, authorities say. They both were found deceased in a parking lot days after the shooting took place. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says an arrest warrant has been sent for a person of interest in the shooting, 21-year-old Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, the Miami Herald reports. Police allege that Griffith is also responsible for a shooting earlier in the week that wounded the baby’s father.www.thedailybeast.com
