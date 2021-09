BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Canisius Crusaders finally opened up their 2021 fall season on Saturday when they played host to Maritime/Health Sciences. The Crusaders out to a great start in this one. Late in the second, Tyler Baker rolls out escaping pressure, and heaves it up to Josh Fillion who makes the beautiful snag in the end zone to give Canisius the 45-0 advantage.