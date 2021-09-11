CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

capeandislands.org
 5 days ago

As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

States That Have Welcomed the Most Refugees From Afghanistan

The United States forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, ending the longest war in the country's history after nearly 20 years of occupation. In their wake, thousands of Afghan civilians rushed to the airport in Kabul, hoping to be evacuated to the U.S. as the Taliban and other militant groups moved into the city.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

44 Afghan refugees in U.S. identified as potential national security threats

Some 44 Afghan refugees who were brought to the U.S. were flagged as potential national security threats in the last two weeks, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Over 60,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. and around 13 of them are waiting to go through additional counterterrorism screening measures in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody, according to the Post. Fifteen others were transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and returned to processing stations in Europe and the Middle East or allowed to enter the U.S. after further screening.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#The Afghan#Npr#Pentagon#Americans#Lutheran Social Services#The National Capital Area#Lssnca#Ipsos
The Independent

Blinken hearing: Republican shows photos of dead marines and accuses secretary of state of treason

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw tens of thousands of people evacuated from the country in short order as it fell to the Taliban at unexpected speed.The president and his aides have blamed the now-collapsed Afghan government and army for giving in to the Taliban as it marched across the country, but critics on both sides of the aisle accuse the administration of “giving up” on the Afghan people and Americans working on the ground there, as well as Afghan translators and workers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Macomb Daily

Michigan prepares to resettle 1,300 Afghan refugees in coming weeks

Michigan’s refugee resettlement agencies are preparing to welcome 1,300 Afghan nationals to their new home beginning as early as this week. The Office of Global Michigan, housed within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), is working directly with the U.S. Department of State, the state’s five refugee resettlement agencies, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in preparing for the arrival of these Afghan refugees.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
1350kman.com

Resettlement team aiming to bring Afghan refugees to Manhattan

A number of interested parties in Manhattan are working to put together a plan of action for aiding Afghan refugees who may move to the community. City Commissioner and Army veteran Aaron Estabrook and Army veteran, K-State student and Afghan native Fatima Jaghoori are spearheading the effort, with a meeting earlier this week taking place to set the early portions of the plan.
MANHATTAN, KS
Independent Record

Helena community leaders discuss Afghan resettlement options

A group of Helena residents met Friday morning to discuss the community's ability to resettle Afghan refugees. Lead by refugee health care advocacy group Hands On Global's Executive Director and Helena resident Valerie Hellermann, the group consisted of about 30 people, including Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins.
HELENA, MT
allaboutarizonanews.com

First Evacuated Afghan Refugees Arrive in Arizona For Resettlement

Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghan refugees to be resettled in Arizona. Ducey said in a Tweet overnight that the group arrived Sunday night and more are on their way. The Republican governor noted the refugees were vetted through background checks. He...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC 29 News

IRC Charlottesville working to resettle Afghan families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families from Afghanistan are resettling in Charlottesville, establishing a new life with the help of the International Rescue Committee. The IRC says it is dealing with a higher number of Afghan families than usual. “So in the last month we’ve resettled 12 families - about 72...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Voice of America

Afghan Resettlement in US Mirrors Earlier Efforts for Refugees

More than 120,000 Afghans are being resettled in the United States. A similar number of Vietnamese were resettled here after the U.S. war in Vietnam. Although many experts are criticizing the chaotic start of the resettlement effort, they see it as an opportunity to make the U.S. more diverse. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has our story.
IMMIGRATION
Progress Index

Virginia's senators ask White House to be more forthcoming with info about Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON — Virginia's senators have asked the Biden administration for more transparency in sharing information about Afghan refugees being temporarily sheltered at some of the commonwealth;s military installations, including Forts Lee and Pickett. In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine expressed concerns...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy