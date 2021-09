Right in the throes of the beautiful and charming historic district in Charleston is a hotel with a former life that lends itself to paranormal activity. While this is not surprising, since Charleston is reportedly one of the most haunted locales in the state, it is surprising that the haunts taking place at this historic […] The post The Historic Embassy Suites In South Carolina Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO