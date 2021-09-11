Timeline of events
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes bound for California. The planes departed from airports in Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and Washington, D.C. Sept. 11 would become an infamous date in American and world history, and the events of that day would forever change the world. As the U.S. commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the following timeline, courtesy of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, can help people fully understand how events unfolded on that late-summer morning two decades ago.www.fergusfallsjournal.com
