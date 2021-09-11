CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

NWS: Trending hot and humid this week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service forecasts that hot and humid conditions will rise this week with peak afternoon heat indices in the 90s, especially Monday and Tuesday. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 11, 2021) – Heat and humidity will be on the rise this week with peak afternoon heat indices in the 90s, especially Monday and Tuesday. There is a slight chance for showers and maybe a storm north of US 6 on Monday. A front will come in Tuesday evening and thunderstorms will become likely. Organized severe weather is not expected at this time.

