Police investigating shooting on High Street on Ohio State’s campus

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
(Kali9/iStock )

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Drinko Hall on Ohio State University’s campus Saturday afternoon, our news partners at WBNS report.

A spokesperson told WBNS that a woman was shot in the leg outside the hall, on High Street. Her condition is unknown at this time.

It is unknown if the victim is affiliated with the university in any capacity.

The university’s Emergency Management and Fire Prevention office sent out a Buckeye Alert just before 5:30 p.m. to alert people of the investigation.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who were reported to have ran east away from the campus. WBNS reported that the suspects were described as two Black males, 6′3″ tall and 5′9″, respectively. Both were reported to be wearing dark clothing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

