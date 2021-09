Scheduled maintenance work will close all travel lanes and the sidewalk on the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge late Saturday, Sept. 18. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be patching the deck, doing electrical work, and testing the traffic control system as well as other maintenance jobs from 11 p.m. Saturday to as late as 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18-19. The work is weather dependent, and forecasts are calling for rain. The work will be rescheduled if suspended due to weather.

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO