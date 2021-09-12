CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera is considered the second-generation indoor cam

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Designed for indoor use, the Google Nest Cam (wired) includes a base that you permanently attach it to. Although, there are also wall mounts available for a tidier presentation. Best of all, you needn’t worry about losing your data since it includes a local backup should the Wi-Fi disconnect. Moreover, considered as Google’s second-generation indoor cam, this security camera is great for monitoring inside of your property. So you can check on the dog or connect with a babysitter. Moreover, its slim, sleek design allows you to discreetly place it on a table without disrupting your home layout. Overall, it’s available in various shades to suit your decor and gives you peace of mind when you’re out of the house.

