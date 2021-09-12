Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station has one-touch meeting controls & microphones

Review of the fantastic HyperDrive 12-port USB-C hub. This USB-C docking station handles all types of connections - monitors, ethernet, USB-A, SD cards, & more!. While I love the portability of my Apple MacBook Pro (MBP), the fact that I spend most of my time NOT moving around now and working at my desk means that I want it to be more like a desktop. And, the MBP is physically limited to four USB-C ports. That’s it. Other MacBooks have even fewer USB-C ports. But I want to connect to many more peripherals like monitors and hard drives and have a hard-wired ethernet connection. To achieve this without a hub would mean I would have hundreds of port connectors and dongles plugged in. That’s messy. So, for the past few months, I have been testing out the HyperDrive 12-Port USB-C Docking Station, and I must say, it is now my favorite hub for multiple functions. (*Disclosure below.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO