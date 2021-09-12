CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station has one-touch meeting controls & microphones

Join videoconferences easily with the Logitech Logi Dock all-in-one docking station. This desk accessory is certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, and makes a work-from-home life more streamlined. It’s equipped with several features to simplify managing and joining online meetings. For example, instantly join any meeting at the press of a button. Or use Logitech Logi Dock’s calendar integration to sync your calendar with Office 365 and Google Calendar. Moreover, this all-in-one docking station features intelligent lighting that notifies you when a meeting is about to start and includes buttons to join, mute, power on/off the camera, and end calls. Furthermore, as audio quality is an important part of online calls, this gadget includes 6 microphones. Another cool feature of this docking station is its included ports—such as USB-A, USB-C, and USB-C—that declutter your workstation. Plus, it provides up to 100 watts of power to charge your devices.

