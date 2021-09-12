CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Williamson and other players that will make their first All-NBA team in 2021-22

By Mason Bissada
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
One of the most exciting aspects of the NBA is watching young players bloom before our eyes. Throughout their careers, players distiguish themselves by taking various leaps. There of course is the leap from college to pro, where players prove that they’re indeed cut out to play in the greatest basketball league in the world. Then there’s the All-Star leap, where young up-and-comers become central to their team’s success, or at least put up impressive enough numbers and highlights to gain the attention and votes of fans, media members and their fellow players. The toughest leap to make, however, is the jump to All-NBA level. Beyond MVP, it’s the highest honor a player can be given, as there are only 15 spots available for a 450+ player pool. It denotes a player who is transcendent, dominating at his position and contributing to winning basketball. Here are three players who could make that final leap in the upcoming season.

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

