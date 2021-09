ST. PAUL -- Through the first two weeks of the 2021 bear season, Minnesota hunters shot 2,299 bears, down about 13.6% from the same time in 2020. About 80% of bears harvested in any given year are shot the first two weeks of the season, when most hunters are active. Based on the harvest to date, Department of Natural Resources officials said they expect hunters to kill about 2,900 by the time the season ends Oct. 17, down a bit from nearly 3,200 last year. The hunter success rate so far is 35% or higher in all of the management units, considered very high by national standards.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO