North Platte area programs provide mental health support for October and beyond
Beyond September, there are other ways that people can continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention. » Question, Persuade, Refer Training: Question, Persuade, Refer training is a program that teaches people how to recognize and respond to suicidal behavior. Region II Health Services offers the 1-hour training virtually. For more information, call Region II Health Services at 308-534-6029.nptelegraph.com
