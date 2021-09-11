CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte area programs provide mental health support for October and beyond

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond September, there are other ways that people can continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention. » Question, Persuade, Refer Training: Question, Persuade, Refer training is a program that teaches people how to recognize and respond to suicidal behavior. Region II Health Services offers the 1-hour training virtually. For more information, call Region II Health Services at 308-534-6029.

