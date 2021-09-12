CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
420 Eats | Food Truck Court - FeastMode! Hot Springs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 420 Eats Food Truck Court in Hot Springs! Just a few minutes walk from historic Bathhouse Row, 420 Eats is a family-friendly outdoor dining court with a variety of tasty options to choose from and a wonderfully welcoming atmosphere. They have outdoor games, a great beer and wine selection, live music on the weekends, and they welcome pets! Bring your pup (...and your appetite!) and enjoy an al fresco lunch or dinner while visiting Hot Springs!

