Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful Select reports that following last night’s taping of Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, there is said to be a lot of optimism behind the scenes in WWE. With the exception of the segments that were cut from time, those in WWE seemed “unanimously optimistic” after the show, a change from some of the attitudes following TV events. One source near creative said that they think WWE can pull off these kinds of events regularly, it’s just a matter of getting those in charge to see this is what WWE fans want to see regularly.

Stephanie Mcmahon
