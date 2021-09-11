Three Shot in West Dallas; Investigation Underway

DALLAS – WBAP/KLIF – Dallas Police are investigating the early Saturday morning shooting of three people at the Holiday Hills II Apartments on Bahama Drive. Authorities say shots were exchanged between a man who died, and described as the alleged instigating suspect, 27 year old Rolando Benitez, and a man and woman. The woman, 22 year old Nancy Pahola Gomez Augustin, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man believed to have been with her is hospitalized in serious condition as well. Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shootings are under investigation.