Vikings running back Dalvin Cook again sat out of practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Cook was hurt in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona but remained in the game. He said before sitting out Wednesday’s practice that he didn’t consider the injury serious and that he was “good.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t available for comment Thursday but he indicated before Wednesday’s practice he didn’t expect Cook’s injury would keep him out of Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO