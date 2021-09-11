CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Online School

By Hey11
quotev.com
 7 days ago

My online school really sucks. I'll explain a bit more for every single class, since each one sucks in its own little way. To give you a bit more information, our school decided that we have 1st, 3rd, and 5th periods on Monday and Thursday, and 2nd, 4th, and 6th periods on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is an advisory day, which I'll explain a bit later, though it's pretty useless. Also, I never know when I'll go back to school, so you will notice I might never tag this as "Completed" because I'll keep adding new stuff to it as scenarios happen in my classes. If, by any chance, I do go back, then this story will be tagged as "Completed." So, first of all, on the introduction I'll talk about stuff that either happens in almost every class, or something that happened before school started.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Clio Schools working to keep students and staff safe while online

CLIO, Mich - Zachary Witham is the Clio school director of technology and is working non-stop to block hackers and harmful content from coming into the district’s network. “Everybody somewhere around the world is up trying to do some kind of attack," said Witham. You may be thinking, why would...
foresthillspost.com

Catholic School Students in Queens and Brooklyn Offered Online Learning Option

Catholic school students in Queens and Brooklyn have the option to learn fully online, the Diocese said Monday — the same day public school students returned to school with no remote option at all. Elementary and middle school students at Catholic academies across Queens and Brooklyn can attend school remotely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online School#School Principal#Pe
News-Herald.com

LEAF holding online session for high school seniors, parents

The Lake/Geauga Educational Assistance Foundation announced it will hold a virtual session, “College Application Tips and Timelines” for high school seniors and their parents at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, via a Google Meet. Attendees will hear from schools such as Case Western Reserve University, Lakeland Community College and The Ohio...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
ADDitude

Back-to-School Sweepstakes: Win a One-Year Membership to Online Times Alive!

ADHD brains work differently. Not better or worse — just differently. And the educators who recognize this and who work to explain concepts, illustrate lessons, and engage students in new and novel ways can unlock amazing learning for children with ADHD. We salute the educators who make it their mission to teach each and every student in a way that works for each child.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
wtmj.com

Racine Unified School District prepared to handle influx of online students

RACINE, Wis. — As most students across Wisconsin head back to the classroom, one local district says the demand for its virtual learning program continues to climb. The Racine Unified School District says they’re serving about 400 families virtually for the upcoming school year, a significant increase of the more than 80 students typically enrolled pre-pandemic.
RACINE, WI
Dallas News

Monitoring students online: What schools and parents need to know

By now, most of us are at least vaguely aware that we are being watched. When we go online to search for information or make a purchase or even write an email, we generate information about ourselves that is highly valuable to technology companies. As the old saying goes: If...
knom.org

Lower Yukon School District implements online social and emotional learning

To help combat the social drawbacks of isolation during the COVID-19 shutdowns, the Lower Yukon School District implemented a new program for the school year of 2021-2022. Suite 360 addresses emotional and social education in a new, age-appropriate, interactive online program. This Social and Emotional Learning, or SEL program, is...
EDUCATION
kinyradio.com

Juneau School Board candidates address academic loss from online classes

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During the Juneau Chamber of Commerce's weekly luncheon Thursday, Juneau Board of Education candidates were asked about recovering and rebounding students going forward, following online learning last year. Among the subjects discussed were fiscal issues, teacher retention, and of course COVID-19. Moderator, and chamber board member,...
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Public Schools parents and students lose structured online learning option

After a year of Alachua County Public School students having the choice to learn from home, parents now have one less remote option. Following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, schools were advised to develop an innovative learning model in order to provide quality online education. Adapting to the new technological needs of an era of social distancing, Alachua County adopted what became known as Digital Academy.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The Daily Collegian

Online course shapes COVID-19 curriculum in schools nationwide

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In February 2021, an interdisciplinary team of researchers at Penn State released an online course called "The Science of COVID-19." Led by faculty in the College of Education’s Center for Science and the Schools (CSATS), the course was designed to give middle- and high-school students an opportunity to learn about how scientists approach and tackle a novel virus. Since then, the free course has reached about 2,500 teachers and students in all 50 states in the nation, and plans are underway to modify the course so that it remains timely and relevant for years to come.
EDUCATION
Hartford Business

American School for the Deaf launches online learning platform

The American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, the oldest school of its kind in the country, is launching an online education platform intended to serve deaf and hard of hearing students. School officials said the new “Online Academy” will allow students from around the world to access more...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

4 biggest Minnesota school districts have waiting lists for online learning

Most kids are back in school full-time, but interest in online learning remains high — with waiting lists reported in each of the state's four largest school districts. Anoka-Hennepin Virtual Academy stopped taking applications before the school year began, and St. Paul officials have scrambled to pull in more teachers to reduce the waitlists for its online school.
MINNESOTA STATE
K945

The Southwood Fight Video is Crazier Than You Imagine [VIDEO]

14 students were arrested this week following an insane fight at Southwood High School. The video is even crazier than you imagine. Unlike most fights and altercations that take place in Shreveport, the video from the Southwood fight9s) was very hard to find. As I'm sure many of you noticed as reports of the fights began to circulate yesterday afternoon, without a video being attached. Now, a several videos have began to go viral on a local level, and they show a melee unlike any other.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy