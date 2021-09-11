My online school really sucks. I'll explain a bit more for every single class, since each one sucks in its own little way. To give you a bit more information, our school decided that we have 1st, 3rd, and 5th periods on Monday and Thursday, and 2nd, 4th, and 6th periods on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is an advisory day, which I'll explain a bit later, though it's pretty useless. Also, I never know when I'll go back to school, so you will notice I might never tag this as "Completed" because I'll keep adding new stuff to it as scenarios happen in my classes. If, by any chance, I do go back, then this story will be tagged as "Completed." So, first of all, on the introduction I'll talk about stuff that either happens in almost every class, or something that happened before school started.