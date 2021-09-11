CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legacy Of 9/11, Two Decades Later

 5 days ago

This is a special edition of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. We're glad you're with us as we along with you have been spending the day remembering and commemorating the 9/11 attacks. We're going to continue with that this hour, putting our focus on how that one day changed so much in the United States and in Afghanistan for so many people who've had to live with the aftermath of 9/11 in the most painful personal ways. You'll hear some of their voices throughout the hour.

Emory Wheel

20 years later: Professors, students reflect on legacy of 9/11

“The prevailing memory I have is how quiet the skies were.”. For Professor of Pedagogy Peter Wakefield, the relative calm up above in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 stood in stark contrast to the distress and horror worsening daily on the ground below. Questions raced through Wakefield’s mind as the event morphed from an isolated plane crash into multiple and from an accident to an attack, yet he said his memory clings to the absence of activity instead of the “utter confusion” following the attacks.
Brown Daily Herald

Twenty years later: the legacy of 9/11 media coverage

Twenty years ago, on the eve of Sept. 11, 2001, life on Brown’s campus proceeded as normal. It was a sunny day at the tail end of summer, and, in passing, students read Herald stories covering last night’s Undergraduate Council of Students meeting and the construction of a new English building.
Turnto10.com

Southern New England families remember loved ones lost on 9/11 two decades later

(WJAR) — Twenty years ago Wednesday, the last stages of the sneak attack were underway to hijack four commercial flights in the United States in what became known as 9/11. Dozens of innocents from the Southern New England area were on those planes that became missiles that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Voice of America

Two Decades After 9/11, Afghan Americans Reflect on Taliban Return

WASHINGTON - Masjeda Mehirdel was only 11 when nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. She was born and raised in an Afghan American household in Queens, New York. She recalls how her parents were relieved when former U.S. President George...
Savannah Morning News

The two decades since 9/11 marks a career for many in the military

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, it is comforting for Americans to know the leadership of our armed forces is committed to completing their mission. This is a column by Charlie Harper, an Atlanta-based public policy expert and a longtime contributor. It’s been two decades. Twenty Years....
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel and region continue to feel reverberations of 9/11 two decades later

As the world marks 20 years since Al-Qaeda’s terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the unprecedented events and their aftereffects continue to reverberate throughout the region and beyond. The events in the two decades that have passed since then have had a significant effect on the Middle East and Central...
sdpb.org

Nonprofit Leader On The Work To Welcome And Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Pentagon rushed to fly Americans out of Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal deadline last month, the U.S. military also evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom worked with American and allied troops during the conflict. So far, more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States, where a number of organizations are helping them begin the resettlement process. To learn more, we called Kristyn Peck. She is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, a nonprofit that helps newly arrived refugees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Kristyn Peck, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
East Oregonian

9/11: A moment of terror and unity; Locals reflect on 9/11 two decades later

PENDLETON — As Amy Madden called her colleagues in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, she wondered why no one was answering. Madden was working at a securities brokerage firm in Portland, her first job out of college. It was around 6 a.m. She was working east coast hours. A coworker brought in a radio. Together, they listened as the world changed.
heraldcourier.com

Two decades after 9/11, we must defeat the enemy within

Note: Michael Paul Williams is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia. This column was written for the 9/11 commemorative section published in this weekend's newspaper. On this day 20 years ago, Democrats and Republicans gathered in grief and resolve on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
sdpb.org

Islamophobia Continues To Follow Him In The Years Since 9/11

As we continue to remember the events of September 11, we're going to hear from two people whose lives were changed by that day in profound ways. The first is Imam Khalid Latif. He was an undergraduate at New York University on 9/11. He and his classmates ran out of class in time to see the second plane fly into the World Trade Center. Almost immediately, he says, he could sense people treating him differently. A few days later, when he went home to New Jersey, his father tried to prepare him for what came next.
Burnett County Sentinel

9/11 - two decades out

“The Events of Nine-Eleven” have become new standard in the American lexicon in the two decades since America was formally attacked by terrorist organizations on Sept. 11, 2001. It seems distant and removed, somehow, two decades out, but the realities continue to haunt us today, from added security in nearly...
US News and World Report

How 9/11 Triggered Two Decades of Global War

"Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there … every nation in every region now has a decision to make: Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists." Those words, spoken by President George W. Bush in a televised address just...
thelandonline.com

Warped steel fragments bring 'rawness' to 9/11 two decades later

In downtown Mankato there are two fragments of scarred, misshapen steel taken from the rubble leftover after terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center two decades ago. Scorched by fire, for seven years now the steel has served a different purpose: to aid in quiet reflection. Mankato-born artist Greg...
