Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Owner Rudy Ibarra said moving gave the restaurant more room and a better location. For more than 10 years, Soap Hope has been working to make a difference in the world. While that goal initially manifested through support for women in poverty, that changed when Plano nonprofit My Possibilities purchased the company in January 2020.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO