Adam Wainwright has been nothing short of dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Has he been good enough to win his first Cy Young in 2021?. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 starts by Adam Wainwright, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August. There’s no question that he has kept the Cardinals in the playoff race, but after this recent stretch of dominating performances, it’s worth asking if he has put himself in the conversation for the NL Cy Young.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO