Wreath-laying ceremony on 9/11 anniversary

Local first responders gathered in downtown Lexington to pay their respects to the heroes of 9/11.

Lexington Fire and Police Honor Guards were part of a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fallen Firefighters and Peace Officers Memorials in Phoenix Park.

It's part of a weekend of events dedicated to remembering those who died in the devastating attacks 20 years ago.

Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells says he had just been promoted to lieutenant and was building a deck when he heard about the hijacked planes.

"343 firefighters lost their lives that day. Hundreds more have died of 9/11 related illness since and in the fire service, it is a day for us to reflect on what it is that we do on the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice that day in service to others. And how we as a profession must never forget, how we as a nation must never forget," said Chief Wells.