Imperial County, CA

District completes restoration to area impacted by storm

By Marcos Icahuate
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
Major transmission corridors fully restored

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced that as of Friday, electrical service has been fully restored to the Imperial County area.

The storm affected over 100 hundred power poles and transmission lines, then work was completed without any injuries.

“We really appreciate the hard work of all crews who worked tirelessly through this restoration effort, as there was extensive damage caused by the storm,” states IID Energy Manager Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert.

The IID thanks its customers for their patience and understanding.

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

