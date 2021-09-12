CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays overpower Orioles in doubleheader sweep

By TODD KARPOVICH Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5MnH_0btPOJIZ00

BALTIMORE -- Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers in an 11-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh to give Toronto an 11-10 victory.

“It was a long day,” Springer said. “I just think this is a very resilient team and to get down early but to keep scratching and clawing every game is huge for us. Obviously, every game counts and this is a good day for us as a team. It's onto tomorrow."

In the nightcap, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the seventh with single off rookie left-hander Keegan Akin (2-9), and Bichette followed with a towering homer to left field.

“Disappointing way to end the ballgame,” Akin said. “You don’t want to lose a ballgame like that at the end and we kind of let that get away from us.”

Tanner Scott entered for Baltimore and gave up another two-run homer to Kirk just over the right-field scoreboard.

Marcus Semien and Teoscar Hernández added three-run shots and Toronto tied team records for an inning with 11 runs, 11 hits and four homers.

“It’s just a lot of balls squared up,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “They’re big hitters and they have big-time numbers to show for it.”

Trevor Richards (7-2) got the win with a scoreless sixth inning.

Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot in the third. Mullins has homered in four of his past six starts and has 29 on the season. He needs one more home run and two more stolen bases to become the first 30/30 player in franchise history.

In the opener, Guerrero hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays. Austin Hays hit a pair of homers for Baltimore and extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games. Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle also homered.

Nate Pearson (1-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Jordan Romano earned his 17th save. Tyler Wells (2-2) was the loser.

“I don't believe what I just saw,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Honestly, what we did in the first game, I was expecting in the second game. There's no way. That's what this team does, We didn't quit."

Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (11-7, 3.70 ERA) allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts and four walks over five innings in a 5-4 victory over Baltimore on Sept. 1.

Orioles: LHP Zac Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 6 allowed one run and three hits over six innings against the Royals in his second major league start.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Sweep of Athletics a defining moment in Blue Jays' season

Weekends like this tend to unveil a team's true colours. For the Toronto Blue Jays, it felt like the dawn of something special. Though it was anything but simple, the Blue Jays completed the series sweep against the Oakland A’s and have now won four games in a row with exactly one month left in the regular season. And they were almost forced to find their collective identity in the process.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays sweep away the Yanks

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a 4 game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 6-3 win. It's the first Blue Jays sweep of a 4 game series at Yankee Stadium since 2003. Ben Wagner has the highlights!. Now Playing. Blue Jays win 6-3 over the Yankees increasing win...
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: Four games in three days

There’s a lot of baseball to be played in Baltimore this weekend. The Orioles welcome the Blue Jays to Camden Yards for an extended four-game set that begins tonight and ends on Sunday. That includes two games for the price of one on Saturday in a single-admission doubleheader. The O’s...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
George Springer
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Homer
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Nate Pearson
Yardbarker

Orioles Halt Blue Jays' Win Streak at 8 Games

Bat met ball and Julian Merryweather knew it was gone. The Blue Jays reliever already allowed a couple baserunners in his first appearance since April 13, and, with one mighty cut, Orioles' right fielder Anthony Santander spoiled his homecoming. Santander's deep blast to right-center field gave Baltimore a three-run lead...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles lineup vs. Blue Jays

Jorge Mateo and Ramón Urías are out of the lineup tonight due to their physical issues, which puts Richie Martin back in the Orioles lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards. Martin is playing shortstop in his first game since the Orioles recalled him. Urías...
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Orioles host Blue Jays in series opener

As the American League wild card race comes down the stretch, the Orioles will have plenty of involvement, playing 16 of their remaining 23 games versus three AL East playoff contenders. Tonight, they begin a four-game series in Baltimore against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s a three-day series that includes...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#The Toronto Blue Jays#Angels#The Blue Jays#Triple A Norfolk#Royals#Ap
chatsports.com

Friday night Orioles game thread: vs Blue Jays, 7:05

Is it possible to play “spoiler” by losing? Look, I want the Orioles to win baseball games. It’s much more enjoyable to watch, and I watch far too many of their games to muster up whatever strength it must take to actively root against your favorite team. That said, if you are going to lose games that, in the Orioles’ interest, are meaningless, these four against the Blue Jays may be the time to do it.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays out to start new streak in Orioles twin bill

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays will have two chances to start a new streak Saturday after the Baltimore Orioles ended their eight-game winning streak on Friday night. The teams will play a doubleheader after the Orioles won the opener of the four-game series 6-3 on a three-run home run in the seventh inning by Anthony Santander against Julian Merryweather.
MLB
wiartonecho.com

Final-inning comebacks give Jays doubleheader sweep and a share of AL wild-card berth

In the early glow of landing the big free-agent prize of the off-season, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talked dreamily of big October days ahead for superstar George Springer. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Along the way, his...
MLB
ESPN

Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

BALTIMORE -- — George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Reuters

Blue Jays score 11 in 7th inning, pull out DH sweep of Orioles

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays, hitless for six innings, clubbed four homers in an 11-run seventh inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Saturday night, completing a doubleheader sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the first pitch of the seventh inning for a single to right center off Baltimore starter Keegan...
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Look Unstoppable in 22-Run Rout of Orioles

They keep outdoing themselves. Following two vicious comebacks during a wacky doubleheader that saw the Blue Jays scratch and claw for hard-fought victory, the club decided to frontload the offense in Sunday's 22-7 win. The Jays' first four batters of the game reached base within 10 minutes of first pitch,...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Steven Matz, Blue Jays seek series win vs. Orioles

The surging Toronto Blue Jays will go for the series win when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Blue Jays have won 13 of 15, including a memorable doubleheader sweep of the Orioles on Saturday after dropping Friday night’s series opener. Toronto entered the seventh inning of each...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays hit five homers, pound Orioles 22-7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
Sun-Journal

MLB roundup: Blue Jays crush Orioles, 22-7

BALTIMORE — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 on Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero’s drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Blue Jays Set Records In Rout Of Orioles

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major...
MLB
sanantoniopost.com

Blue Jays hit two grand slams in 22-7 rout of Orioles

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a grand slam and a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez also hit a grand slam and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 on Sunday afternoon. Gurriel, who became the first Blue Jay to hit four grand slams in a season, had a career-best...
MLB
theScore

Blue Jays score 22, smack 5 homers in pummeling vs. Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy