Manaea didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter. The lefty seemed to be cruising to his ninth win of the season, exiting after 86 pitches (64 strikes) with a comfortable 8-2 lead, but the Oakland bullpen imploded behind him. Manaea still delivered his 13th quality start of the season, and he sports a 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and sparkling 165:36 K:BB through 149.2 innings.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO