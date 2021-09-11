CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Stream: The Green Mile Is Frank Darabont's Underappreciated Gem

By Eric Vespe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Movie: "The Green Mile" The Pitch: Everyone needs a good cry from time to time and this movie will certainly help you lubricate those eyeballs. Frank Darabont's previous Stephen King adaptation, "The Shawshank Redemption," was so good it kind of sucks all the oxygen away from his masterful follow-up, despite the film being a huge commercial, critical and awards success.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Frank Darabont
