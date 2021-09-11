PETA Calling for Criminal Probe Over Alleged ‘Jackass Forever’ Animal Cruelty
Ahead of the Paramount Pictures release of “Jackass Forever” on February 4 next year, the slapstick reality film directed by Jeff Tremaine is already in hot water. Following the release of the movie’s trailer — featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-o, Wee Man, and the gang — PETA has reached out to Los Angeles prosecutors demanding a criminal probe into the filmmakers regarding an alleged incident of animal cruelty. (Via Joblo.)www.imdb.com
