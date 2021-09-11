CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETA Calling for Criminal Probe Over Alleged ‘Jackass Forever’ Animal Cruelty

By Ryan Lattanzio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Paramount Pictures release of “Jackass Forever” on February 4 next year, the slapstick reality film directed by Jeff Tremaine is already in hot water. Following the release of the movie’s trailer — featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-o, Wee Man, and the gang — PETA has reached out to Los Angeles prosecutors demanding a criminal probe into the filmmakers regarding an alleged incident of animal cruelty. (Via Joblo.)

Robert Fisher
4d ago

how many animals does Peta actually rescue or do they just sue people for money. I've never seen a pets animal adoption event. I wonder how many they euthanized as opposed to saved. ???

