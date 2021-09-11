CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Another World’ Review: Vincent Lindon Stars in a Portrait of Ice-Cold Contempt

By Ben Croll
imdb.com
 7 days ago

2018’s “At War” burned hot with righteous fury as it followed a labor organizer protesting layoffs at his local plant. Fighting a campaign always doomed to fail and falling well short of his opponents’ financial munitions, Vincent Lindon’s working-class tribune found strength in his rage, kindling an inner flame that eventually consumed him whole. With “Another World,” director Stéphane Brizé has devised a companion piece of sorts, once again surrounding Lindon with a cast of (mostly) non-professionals and tracking a similar story from management’s perspective while raising its ire ever so high that the flames burn blue.

www.imdb.com

Vincent Lindon
Stéphane Brizé
