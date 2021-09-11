2021 Emmys Winners List: Every Winner from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards — Updating Live

Yesterday Gold Derby presented the first of our own three live-streamed programs that track the three official ceremonies that proclaim the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys. See the program here and the winners’ list here. Today there will be two more Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies to announce winners, so we are regathering our editors and writers to announce the winners live and discuss what the results might reveal about who’ll prevail next weekend at the main Emmy ceremony. The Emmys do not webcast live shows of any of these ceremonies, so we produce our own live programs, directed by contributing editor Riley Chow, focused on the award news, commentary, analysis and outrages. Today (Sunday) tune in to our similar live webcasts covering the other two Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies: SUNDAY AT 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) – Second ceremony covers animation, documentaries and nonfiction shows, editing and reality/ competition programs. SUNDAY AT 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) – Final ceremony celebrates guest acting, music, variety show, best TV Movie. VERY IMPORTANT: Make sure your email address is up to date at your Gold Derby profile so that you receive your prediction accuracy score reports immediately after all prediction events.

