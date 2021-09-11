2021 Emmys Winners List: Every Winner from the Creative Arts Emmy Awards — Updating Live
Below, IndieWire will be providing live updates of this year’s Emmy winners across all four 2021 ceremonies. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over three separate ceremonies starting with one on Saturday, September 11 and two on Sunday, September 12. An edited presentation of the Creative Arts ceremonies will be broadcast Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. Et on Fxx. The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, September 19. CBS is broadcasting this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, directed by Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0