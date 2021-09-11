CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Montana Story’ Review: Owen Teague and Haley Lu Richardson Power a Gentle Neo-Western

By Robert Daniels
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal (Owen Teague) arrives on a large Montana spread, his long face and hesitant gait foretelling what his father’s large wooden, picturesque home holds. When he enters, an overbearing beeping sound arises, and a kind-spoken Kenyan nurse named Ace (Gilbert Owuor) greets him. Cal’s father had a stroke. He’s now lying in the living room in a permanent coma attached to life support. The ranch isn’t in much better shape: A lapsed mortgage, no cattle, a 25-year-old stallion on its last legs, and a few chickens account for what remains.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
solzyatthemovies.com

Montana Story – Toronto 2021

Filmmakers Scott McGehee and David Siegel take advantage of the isolation that Montana has to offer with their new drama, Montana Story. With their father in a coma following a stroke, two estranged siblings, Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) and Cal Thorne (Owen Teague), return home to the family ranch. It’s no longer the same place where they grew up. They find Ace (Gilbert Owuor) looking after their dying father. Sure, some people are the same like one longtime employee, Valentina (Kimberly Guerrero). But aside from this, their family is going through bankruptcy. The ranch is going to be on sale in due time. When Erin finds out that Cal is going to put down her beloved horse, Mr. T, she gets upset and then changes her entire plans. Instead of flying back that day, she rebooks for the following day to be with him when he’s put down. But then, she gets the idea to drive him back home with her to upstate New York.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Rave Reviews Out Of TIFF For Powerful New Film Shot In Montana

The Toronto International Film Festival has been going on for the past week, which means early reviews have been coming out for some much-anticipated films that we'll be seeing throughout the fall and into next year, like Dear Evan Hanson, Last Night in Soho, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dune, Titane, Spencer, and The Power of the Dog (which star Benedict Cumberbatch prepared for by visiting Montana to lend his character authenticity).
MONTANA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers

As he did in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Overstory" — which the Financial Times called a "Great American Eco-Novel" — Richard Powers takes up the life of the natural world and its suffering at human hands in "Bewilderment." In this much shorter, more sharply focused novel, though, the suffering is central and viewed through the lens of a father's love for his troubled child.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

‘Old Henry’ Review: A Western That Does Little with the Genre

In “Old Henry,” Patsy Ponciroli has written and directed a western which contains all the mechanisms for strong storytelling — but never digs past the superficial realm of old genre tropes. Tim Blake Nelson, the Henry of the title, is here grizzled and grey and mutton-chopped. He looks every bit...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Telegraph

Old Henry, review: this sinewy western plays it straight

Dir: Potsy Ponciroli; Starring: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff. Cert tbc, 99 mins. With its keen eyes, sweet-potato nose and ears that look recently squeezed from wet modelling clay, the face of Tim Blake Nelson is one you don’t easily forget. But in Old Henry, the star of O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs plays a man who would like nothing more than to be forgotten. He’s Henry McCarty, a widowed farmer raising his teenage son (Gavin Lewis) and a sty’s worth of hogs somewhere in the Oklahoman wilderness in 1906. On a hillside nearby is the grave of Henry’s wife, while behind a loose wooden panel in his modest farmhouse sits a box containing relics from his past: a revolver, some newspaper clippings, and other pertinent items now tucked out of sight and mind. But in this gratifyingly shrewd and sinewy western, which premiered tonight at the Venice Film Festival, of course eventually that past must be hauled back into the light.
MOVIES
bozone.com

Wheatgrass readings reveal Montana-based stories of family

Wheatgrass readings reveal Montana-based stories of family. Wheatgrass Books will host author John Maclean for a reading and book signing on September 14th. The event begins at 7pm and will feature his new release, Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River. Limited edition prints of engravings by artist...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Teague
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Search for missing YouTuber narrows as witness spots her van in Grand Teton National Park

The search for Gabby Petito is narrowing after a witness came forward to say she saw the missing YouTuber’s van on the day she was last heard from.Shannon Baker says she and her husband Russell spotted the distinctive Ford Transit Van in a parking area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming at about 5pm on 25 August.The sighting is being welcomed by the Petito family and investigators as potentially crucial to locating the missing YouTuber.The nationwide search has been “hindered” by Ms Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement or offer any information...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#Chickens#Montana Story Review#Kenyan
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Misunderstood, Finally Finds Love – Kimberlin Brown Hints

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is back causing all kinds of trouble between “SINN.” Even though John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) said goodbye to his birth mother, Sheila’s not leaving until she’s good and ready. As for what is in Sheila’s future, the actress said the villain is misunderstood and teased that she could find love.
TV SERIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Nicolas Cage Is Filming Two Westerns Back To Back In Montana

I'm not sure that I've mentioned this before, but I'm a massive fan of Nicolas Cage. No, fan's not the right word - I'm a Nicolas Cage scholar. Few people have studied the career of Nicolas Cage more than I have. I've seen everything he's ever made, from his early classics like Raising Arizona and Moonstruck to weird obscurities like Zandalee and Deadfall, from the depths of video-on-demand garbage to his recent career renaissance.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy