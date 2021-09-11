‘Montana Story’ Review: Owen Teague and Haley Lu Richardson Power a Gentle Neo-Western
Cal (Owen Teague) arrives on a large Montana spread, his long face and hesitant gait foretelling what his father’s large wooden, picturesque home holds. When he enters, an overbearing beeping sound arises, and a kind-spoken Kenyan nurse named Ace (Gilbert Owuor) greets him. Cal’s father had a stroke. He’s now lying in the living room in a permanent coma attached to life support. The ranch isn’t in much better shape: A lapsed mortgage, no cattle, a 25-year-old stallion on its last legs, and a few chickens account for what remains.www.imdb.com
