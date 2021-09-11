CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Brighton, PA

Virginia N. (Curcio) Pullion Brenner

Beaver County Times
 7 days ago

New Brighton - Virginia N. (Curcio) Pullion Brenner, 96, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday September 9, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at her home. Born June 9, 1925 in New Brighton the daughter of the late Ernest and Angelina (Ponterie) Curcio. She retired from the former Westinghouse Electric Corp., where she worked 23 years as a tester. She had also worked for Mayer China for 20 years. She was a member of the Life Family Church of New Brighton. Virginia loved to travel to special places like Italy, England, Hawaii and Alaska, but New Brighton was always home.

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brighton, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
New Brighton, PA
Obituaries
City
Beaver, PA
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hoey
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy