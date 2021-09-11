New Brighton - Virginia N. (Curcio) Pullion Brenner, 96, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday September 9, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at her home. Born June 9, 1925 in New Brighton the daughter of the late Ernest and Angelina (Ponterie) Curcio. She retired from the former Westinghouse Electric Corp., where she worked 23 years as a tester. She had also worked for Mayer China for 20 years. She was a member of the Life Family Church of New Brighton. Virginia loved to travel to special places like Italy, England, Hawaii and Alaska, but New Brighton was always home.