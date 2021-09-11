Gophers escape second half Miami-Ohio onslaught with 31-26 win
The Minnesota Gophers beat the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 31-26 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. Miami-Ohio returned starting quarterback Brett Gabbert and he fared better than his backup AJ Mayer in the previous week. The Gophers defense was too much for the Redhawks offense early but Miami got into their groove in the second half, nearly coming back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota.mndaily.com
