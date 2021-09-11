CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gophers escape second half Miami-Ohio onslaught with 31-26 win

By Matthew Kennedy
Minnesota Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Gophers beat the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 31-26 on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. Miami-Ohio returned starting quarterback Brett Gabbert and he fared better than his backup AJ Mayer in the previous week. The Gophers defense was too much for the Redhawks offense early but Miami got into their groove in the second half, nearly coming back from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota.

mndaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
jimmiepride.com

Two second-half goals key Jimmie win over ONU

BOURBONNAIS, Ill.-- Two second-half goals proved to be the difference for the University of Jamestown women's soccer team in a 3-1 win over Olivet Nazarene University Saturday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED: In the 10th minute, Eve Hoppe (SO/Temecula, Calif.) dribbled through the Tiger defense and delivered an excellent through ball...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Gophers
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s Already 1 Coach Getting Mentioned For Florida State

Another year, another rough start for the Florida State football program. The Seminoles appeared to be on the right track in Week 1. Florida State nearly pulled off a big-time upset at home over Notre Dame. While Mike Norvell’s program couldn’t pull off the win, everyone was pretty encouraged. “Tell...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s trade chances with Texans dealt massive blow

Deshaun Watson won’t be suiting up for the Houston Texans this season. With Week 2 already here, it seems increasingly unlikely the embattled star quarterback will be taking the field with any other team in 2021, either. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Thursday that the active criminal...
NFL
the-journal.com

Big second half lifts Panthers to first win, over Cedaredge

Two games into the season, the 2021 Panthers football team has already established an identity. After showing stretches of defensive dominance in their season opening loss, M-CHS cemented their “defense-first” approach in a home-opening victory Friday over Cedaredge, 26-13. Renewing a rivalry with the Bruins that hadn't seen them meet...
CEDAREDGE, CO
Star Beacon

Wolverines use strong second half to capture CVC win

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — For two quarters of football Friday night, the Edgewood defense was like a dam holding back the floodwaters and keeping the Warriors in the game against West Geauga. In the second half, though, the dam finally broke. The Wolverines scored a late touchdown to close out the...
ASHTABULA, OH
Gwinnett Daily Post

Mountain View's second-half surge keys win over Lanier

SUGAR HILL — Three touchdowns in a span 6 1/2 minutes late in the third quarter and early in the fourth propeled Mountain View’s football team to a 28-20 victory over host Lanier on Friday. Lanier led 14-7 until Armond Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the third...
SUGAR HILL, GA
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Miami Hurricanes: Second Half Open thread

Alabama jumped out to a quick lead with a huge pass to John Metchie on the opening drive, and the Tide never looked back. New QB Bryce Young eluded blitz after blitz and calmly delivered strikes to TE Cam Latu for a couple of touchdowns as the Tide moved the fairly consistently the whole half.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy